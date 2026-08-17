NANS urges Tinubu to release Osun LG allocations

President Bola Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the continued withholding of statutory allocations meant for the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

In an open letter to the President, the Coordinator of NANS Southwest Zone D, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, urged Tinubu to extend what the association described as the democratic spirit demonstrated during the August 15, 2026 governorship election to the lingering issue of local government allocations in the state.

The students’ body said the election, which saw Governor Ademola Adeleke re-elected, should provide an opportunity for political differences to give way to governance and development.

NANS noted that Tinubu had congratulated Adeleke on his victory, describing the development as an indication of the continued strength of democratic processes in the country.

“Governor Adeleke has equally commended Your Excellency for allowing the electoral process to reflect the will of the people and has reaffirmed his support for your second-term aspiration,” the letter stated.

The association said the post-election period should usher in a new chapter in the relationship between the Federal Government and Osun State, particularly on issues affecting grassroots development.

“The election is over. Political differences should now give way to governance and development,” NANS said.

The students’ body expressed concern over the continued withholding of local government funds, claiming that available public records indicated that more than N200 billion in statutory allocations had accumulated as withheld funds by the middle of 2026, with further monthly accruals expected.

NANS said the matter should not be treated solely as a political or administrative dispute, stressing that local governments remained the tier of government closest to communities, campuses and residents at the grassroots.

“For us as students, this is not merely a political or administrative dispute. Local governments are the closest tier of government to our campuses and host communities, and their financial capacity directly affects roads, sanitation, healthcare, water supply, security, youth development and other services upon which students also depend,” it said.

The association stressed that thousands of students across Osun State lived and studied in communities whose development was closely linked to the effectiveness of their local councils.

“When councils are unable to function properly, the impact is felt by students, families and ordinary residents at the grassroots,” NANS said, describing the matter as one of student welfare and public interest.

It therefore urged President Tinubu to direct relevant Federal Government institutions to resolve any outstanding legal or administrative issues and ensure that the funds reached the constitutionally recognised local governments through a lawful, transparent and accountable process.

“We respectfully urge Your Excellency to direct all relevant federal institutions to resolve whatever outstanding legal or administrative impediments remain and ensure that the funds reach the constitutionally recognised local governments through a lawful, transparent and accountable process,” the letter stated.

The students also called on the local governments to ensure that any funds released were channelled into visible development projects, particularly in communities hosting tertiary institutions.

NANS further appealed to the President to uphold constitutional principles and grassroots democracy in the handling of the allocations.

“Mr President, the people have spoken through the ballot. We respectfully appeal that the Constitution and the principles of grassroots democracy should also be allowed to prevail,” it said.

The association maintained that the release of the allocations should not be viewed as a victory for any political party or individual, but as a step towards strengthening constitutional governance, local government administration and grassroots development in Osun State.

“Let politics give way to governance. Let the funds reach the people,” NANS said.

The students’ body reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful advocacy and the promotion of the interests and welfare of Nigerian students.