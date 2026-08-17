MultiChoice Nigeria clarifies ownership structure under Canal+

MultiChoice Nigeria has reaffirmed its operational autonomy under CANAL+, saying its pricing, content strategy, channel packaging and distribution decisions remain locally driven despite its integration into the global media and entertainment group.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the company’s leadership, strategy and day-to-day operations remain focused on the Nigerian market and its customers, employees, partners and creative industry.

She explained that MultiChoice Nigeria became part of CANAL+, a global media and entertainment group headquartered in France with operations across 70 countries, in September 2025.

“MultiChoice Nigeria operates as part of that global group, but our business here remains firmly focused on Nigeria, our customers, our people, our partners, and our local creative industry,” Omotosho said.

According to her, decisions affecting products such as DStv and GOtv are made by a local executive team with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s economic conditions, consumer preferences and market dynamics.

She said misconceptions about the company’s corporate structure sometimes arise from its membership of the international group, stressing that global ownership does not mean that key operational decisions are taken outside Nigeria.

“The advantage of being part of a global group is that we can draw on ideas, technology, and experience from other markets and adapt what works for Nigeria,” she said.

“Equally, when we develop something successful here, there is an opportunity for other markets to learn from us. The principle is quite simple: we think globally, but we act locally.”

Omotosho added that the combination of CANAL+’s global scale and MultiChoice Nigeria’s local expertise would strengthen the company’s ability to respond to macroeconomic pressures while continuing to invest in Nigerian content, infrastructure and the development of local talent.

She said the structure would enable MultiChoice Nigeria to benefit from international expertise and technology while retaining the flexibility required to respond effectively to the realities of the Nigerian market.