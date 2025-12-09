INT’L ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: ‘Weak institutions fuelling impunity in Nigeria’

By Dickson Omobola

Stakeholders in the anti-corruption sector have raised concern over rising corruption cases in the country, saying without stronger institutions the problem will remain unresolved.

The stakeholders said the country’s institutions pander to strongmen, adding that if the situation persisted, dishonesty would continue to hinder national progress.

They spoke in Lagos at the ninth edition of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, Resource Centre’s public presentation of a compendium on*100 High-Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria, themed: ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.’

Speaking at the event, the immediate past Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, Mr Muhyi Magaji, said: “Let our institutions be strengthened so they work for the people, not a few. Once anybody transgresses, the system should go after him.”

According to him, security agencies must also uphold court orders and the rule of law as mandated by the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Sulaimon Arigbabu, said marking International Anti-Corruption Day was beyond symbolism, describing corruption as a development crisis that Nigeria must confront.

Arigbabu urged the country’s youth to be part of the conversation in demanding a corrupt-free Nigeria and urged them to use their creativity and digital skills in demanding transparency from those in power.

He said: “Here in Nigeria, our youth constitute the largest demographic and the greatest reservoir of potential for transformative leadership. Their energy, innovation and impatience with the status quo represent an opportunity we cannot afford to ignore.

“As an organisation deeply invested in building a future anchored on integrity, HEDA reaffirms its commitment to empowering young people with the knowledge, tools, and platforms they need to resist corruption and champion accountability in their communities.

“It undermines governance, erodes public trust, weakens institutions, and deprives citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, of opportunities, social services and justice.

“Corruption, in its own dark way, appears to be a unifying factor. When incidents of corruption occur, those who loot our commonwealth do not discriminate along tribal, ethnic, religious, or even political lines.

“They cooperate; they speak the same language when they are meeting the treasury of the country. It is only when they are called to justice that they begin to play the ethnic and religious cards. This is why it is in our own interest to unite outside corruption to collectively fight it.”

On the launched compendium, Arigbabu said it exposes recurring systemic challenges, including delays, political interference and procedural bottlenecks that continue to weaken the justice chain.

He added: “Let us collectively insist on a Nigeria where corruption is confronted with truth, courage, evidence, and the full weight of public accountability.”

On his part, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, represented by the Assistant Chief Superintendent at the Lagos State Office of the commission, Mrs Mary Omonoayan, urged young people to strengthen integrity in society using their creativity and energy.