Insecurity: Navy recruits 1,962 ratings

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday completed the recruitment of 1,962 ratings to support ongoing joint military operations across the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, inducted the sailors at the Batch 37 Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Onne, in Rivers.

He said that the new ratings would serve in warships to combat oil theft and sea piracy, adding, “they will also support ground forces in counter-insurgency and other security operations”

“Over the years, NNBTS has upheld its mandate of transforming qualified civilians into skilled and competent ratings for the Nigerian Navy.

“The recruitment of 1,962 ratings comes at a time when our nation is facing a range of security threats, including maritime crime, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent extremism.

“The recruitment became necessary to secure our country and her maritime environment, it is also to promote economic prosperity,” he said.

Abbas stated that the recruits underwent six months of training, forming a key element of the navy’s capacity-building programme designed to develop, maintain, and sustain forces that could address threats.

He noted that NNBTS, established in 1975, has so far trained no fewer than 27,506 personnel.

He announced that the school’s training curriculum had recently been upgraded to include combat swimming, field-craft, and visit, board, search, and seizure drills.

“They participated in onboard drills, live-firing sessions, and outdoor exercises to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

“The structure of training was reconfigured to address emerging security challenges which has remained volatile and complex,” he said.

The navy chief further said that between 2022 and 2025, the nation’s crude oil output had increased due to intensified efforts against pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

Abbas said that the progress was being achieved through surveillance, rapid response, and strict enforcement.

He urged the ratings to uphold discipline and obedience, and charged them to sustain the navy’s core values of professionalism, integrity, and teamwork.

Meanwhile, Abbas inaugurated some projects at the school, including a bakery, remodelled residential quarters, officers’ mess, a command office complex, a golf course, among others.

He commended the NNBTS Commandant, Rear Adm. Victor Choji, for his efforts to transform the institution in alignment with his mission statement.

“Since my appointment into office, I have been going round to assess the operational readiness of the formations and units in the Nigerian Navy.

“Training is significantly essential towards achieving our operational mandate. So I am highly impressed with what I have seen at NNBTS,” he said.