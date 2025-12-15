How my pregnant wife, infant baby were set ablaze — husband

By Bashir Bello

Residents of Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis have been thrown into mourning as yet to be identified assailant killed and set ablaze pregnant woman, Alawiyya Nasiru and her three-year-old infant baby, Ibrahim.

The incident it was gathered occurred last Friday evening when the husband, Nasiru Hussaini was out to his workplace only to return to meet the lifeless body of his family members in a locked apartment in their house.

The bereaved husband, Hussaini, who confirmed the incident, said he forced his way into the house only to find the lifeless body of his wife and baby macheted and burnt to ashes.

According to him, “I left them in good condition while I was going out. I came back and met that they were locked in the house. I forced my way into the house. They were macheted, killed and set ablaze. They were burnt to ashes. Before leaving, the perpetrators carted away our properties.

“I pray God expose the perpetrators. And I hope the authorities will follow to the latter to ensure justice is done,” Hussaini prayed.

The incident has thrown residents into fear and panic as they said the incident was not the first as sometimes ago a lifeless body of a young lady was found in an uncompleted building with part of the body cut off.

However, the residents appealed to the authorities to come to their aid by deploying personnel to the area.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP ,Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

Haruna said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.