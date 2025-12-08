FG bans cash payments for its services

…To optimise revenue collection

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government is to implement full cashless policy in the collection of its revenues, banning cash payments, as from January 1, 2026.

Under the reforms requiring strict cashless collection, there will be a new mandatory e-receipt system (FTeR) and full-scale rollout of the Revenue Optimisation (RevOp) Platform.

A document released by the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, today, showed that the RevOp—a unified digital ecosystem for monitoring, reconciling, and optimising government revenues, would apply to all federal overnment agencies.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), has issued four circulars introducing sweeping changes to the federal government’s revenue collection architecture.

These circulars form part of a broader national strategy to modernise public finance, close revenue leakages, deter corruption, and strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal position through technology-driven reforms.

According to the document, “As from January 1, 2026, the Federal Treasury eReceipt (FTeR) will become the only valid and legally recognised receipt for all federal government transactions.

“This is a major shift in how Nigerians pay for government services and how such payments are verified.

” It directly affects citizens, businesses, MDAs, financial institutions, and digital service providers.”

The ministry said it expects the new policy to assist the government in making huge savings and recovered even revenue earlier considered lost

It said, “By outlawing unauthorised deductions, commissions, or charges taken before remittance to the TSA, the government expects to eliminate substantial leakages that currently occur within MDAs using unapproved PSSP platforms.”

The ministry also describesd the development as, “A critical milestone in Nigeria’s anti-corruption and fiscal transparency agenda.”

RevOp will, “operationalise the Minister’s broader economic strategy: reducing human discretion, eliminating cash handling, enforcing full audit trails, and using real-time digital insights to strengthen accountability.



” It marks the biggest consolidation of Nigeria’s digital public finance infrastructure in a decade

“TSA, GIFMIS, CBN, NIBSS, FIRS, and MDAs will now speak to each other in a unified digital environment through RevOp,” the ministry said.

One of the circulars, “Enforcement of ‘No Physical Cash Receipt Policy’ and End to Unauthorised Deductions,” provides that all federal government revenue must now be collected without physical cash, eliminating cash-based fraud and manual leakages.

MDAs must therefore cease using customised front-end applications on unapproved Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) platforms.

It also directs that no deductions—whether fees, commissions, or charges—can be taken at the point of collection.



The gross amount collected from any payer must be remitted directly into the TSA, without exception.

Similarly, the circular on Adoption and Mandatory Use of the Federal Treasury eReceipt (FTeR) says that January 1, 2026, “a centrally issued, fraud-proof digital receipt generated through the OAGF’s RevOp platform,” will be issue for every payment into government coffers.

With the new policy, FTeR becomes the only valid proof of federal government payment.

It will be automatically generated and sent to payers via channels selected by each MDA in order to eliminate fake receipts and unverifiable paper-based acknowledgments.