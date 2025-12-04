Edo won’t cede land to agitators, Oba of Benin tells FG

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has dismissed secessionist agitators’ plans to create new states through Edo land borders, affirming that no part of Edo land will be ceded.

Ewuare II, clarified that no part of Edo land will be ceded.

He spoke while addressing concerns raised by members of the Edo State Boundary Committee, led by Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, during a visit to the Oba’s Palace on Thursday.

He informed authorities, including the federal government, that Edo land would remain intact.

Oba Ewuare expressed surprise at the surge in self-determination agitations, linking it to a recent rebellion staged by suspended Enigie (Benin Dukes), including lower-ranking members of the Benin Traditional Council.

He pledged his support to the boundary committee, which he described as comprising distinguished personalities from all three senatorial districts, and offered prayers for their success.

“You are distinguished and committed members of this committee. No doubt, you will do everything well for the people of Edo.

“By the grace of God, we have prayed for you. May God Almighty and our ancestors grant our prayers.

“Go ahead and do the work well. However, I want to say that this committee should not allow an inch of the state to be taken away for any reason.

“I do not think that should happen,” Oba Ewuare stated.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rowland Otaru, SAN, praised the Oba, affirming he remained one of the most respected and outstanding in the world.

Earlier, addressing the Oba, Idahosa sought the Oba’s blessing to achieve the committee’s dual mandates, set up by Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

He highlighted injustices by defaulting oil companies in the state, particularly regarding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which denied Edo people their rightful benefits under the law.

“Every oil well and Edo resource that has been unlawfully ceded will be returned to the state under the guidance of the Oba,” Idahosa said.

He assured that the 187 intra- and inter-state conflicts before the boundary committee were being addressed.

Idahosa noted that 90 per cent of the cases were inherited from past administrations.

He explained, “Ninety per cent of the 187 boundary dispute cases were inherited by Gov. Okpebholo’s administration.

“You are aware of the turbulence between the then Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and former Gov. Godwin Obaseki. I believe that is why the issues accumulated.” (NAN,)