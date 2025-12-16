Edo NLC factions differ on planned nationwide strike

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By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE two factions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State on Tuesday differed on Wednesday’s planned nationwide protest against insecurity and other national issues.

While the caretaker committee set up by the national leadership of the Union of Comrade Joe Ajaero led by Professor Monday Igbafen pledged its support after what it was said was a State Executive Committee (SEC) of the union, the Acting Chairman of the Union inaugurated by the affiliates of the NLC after they announced the sacking of the leadership led by Mr Odion Olaye, Bernard Egwakide urged all affiliate unions not participate in the protest saying it was ill-timed.

He said the union is aware of the security challenges in the country and other parts of the world but urged the government to take necessary actions to stem insecurity.

The statement said “We of the Edo state council have decided not to be part of the planned protest. This is due to the fact that the protest was ill planned as it is coming at a time of the year when a lot of people will be travelling or preparing to travel for the yuletide celebration and Edo state, being a gateway state cannot afford the kind of confusion this protest can cause at such a time.

“This is a critical time in the economy of the nation and Edo state, any kind of protest would be an avenue for hoodlums to hijack the process and turn it into a leeway to commit various atrocities and unleash mayhem on unsuspecting citizens and residents of the state.

“Though we are not unaware of the security challenges faced by the Nigeria nation and the world at large, we wish to use this medium to advice the Government of Edo state that has left no stone unturned in tackling the insecurity in our state and all the security agencies to double up their efforts in the fight against insecurity in the land.”

On the other hand, the Ajaero backed Caretaker Committee in a statement by Professor Igbafen said the SEC meeting had 17 affiliate unions in attendance.

The statement “The SEC adopted the NLC NEC communique of 4th December 2025,and joined NEC to condemn the Nigerian State for being incapable of tackling the hydra-headed security problems in the country. Consequently, the Edo NLC resolved to give full effect to the directive of the NLC to protest insecurity in Nigeria on the 17th of December, 2025.It directed the Edo NLC SAC or Caretaker Committee to put the necessary machinery in motion to mobilise and coordinate the protest.

“SEC-in-Session also joined NEC to denounce the Nigerian State over the crisis in the tertiary education sector and berated it for the industrial dispute in the health sector, especially the JOHESU’s industrial action.

“Finally, on the way forward to establish peace in the Edo State NLC, the SEC-in-Session appealed to the State Government to collaborate with the NLC to de-politicise the State NLC.”