2027: NDC joins opposition, backs push for stronger coalition

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of the 2027 presidential and general elections, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has allied with other major opposition political parties at a high-level summit in Abuja aimed at strengthening cooperation and building a formidable platform.

The NDC delegation, led by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, comprised other senior party officials who participated in the summit held on Monday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The summit, convened by the G-100 and supported by the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, brought together representatives of opposition parties, including the NDC, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Movement (APM) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The meeting focused on the need for greater opposition collaboration, with participants considering mechanisms for building a united political front capable of challenging the ruling party in 2027.

A major proposal emerging from the summit was the development of a framework for producing a common opposition presidential candidate, with the organisers proposing that the framework be worked out within four weeks.

The summit also proposed standing committees and working groups to coordinate the coalition-building process, develop a transition programme and work towards a common presidential candidate.

According to the NDC, its participation underscored what it described as the party’s willingness to engage in broad consultations on the future of opposition politics and the search for a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisers, however, clarified that the summit was not about dissolving or merging political parties, nor was any presidential candidate asked to withdraw from the race.

The party noted that the gathering is expected to form part of a broader process of consultations among opposition parties and political stakeholders as efforts intensify to forge a common strategy for 2027.