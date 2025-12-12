Bayelsa Govt declares three days mourning for late Deputy Governor

The Bayelsa Government has declared three days of mourning for the late Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, beginning from Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. (Mrs.) Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai in Yenagoa on Friday.

During the three working-day mourning, which commences on Friday, all flags are to fly at half-mast.

The government officially announced the sudden death of the Deputy Governor, about 24 hours after his demise.

The deputy governor, serving his second term, died at 60 on Thursday.

The deputy governor collapsed while proceeding to a scheduled meeting within his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there was palpable tension in Creek Haven, the Bayelsa seat of power, on Thursday after Ewhrudjakpo, reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the FMC, Yenagoa.

The statement reads: “His demise is not just painful, it is a great loss to the Government, people of Bayelsa State and the nation.

“Ewhrudjakpo was an accomplished public servant who served the State with distinction as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Deputy Governor since 2020.

“Governor Douye Diri, on behalf of the Government and people of Bayelsa State, expresses heartfelt condolences to his wife, Her Excellency, Barr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo.

“Their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, Ofoni Federated Community, His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and all citizens of the State.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has declared a State Mourning for 3 working days in honour of the late Deputy Governor beginning from today, Friday, December 12, 2025. All flags are to fly at half-mast.”

The governor further prays for God’s comfort and strength for the family and the entire Bayelsa.

MAN recalled that Ewhrudjakpo, a very strong, dependable ally of former governor Seriake Dickson, declined to defect to the APC with his current boss, Sen. Douye Diri.

It would also be recalled that Diri defected to the APC with all the lawmakers in the state house of assembly except the trio of Dr Godbless Oyinke, Ted Elemefuro, and Wisdom Fafi.

Vanguard News