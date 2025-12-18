Bakassi Deep Seaport: FG issues certificate of compliance

L-R: The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Osedion Ewalefoh, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMM&BE) Mr. Oloruntola Olufemi, Minister of Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

By Emmanuel Una

The proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, on Thursday, received a major boost with the issuance of a Certificate of Compliance by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, a development Governor Senator Bassey Otu described as “a momentous and defining milestone in our collective march toward economic rebirth.”

Receiving the certificate from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Governor Otu said the approval signified that “the Bakassi Deep Seaport has moved decisively from vision to verifiable reality,” adding that “this is a statement of confidence in Cross River State and in Nigeria’s maritime future.”

The Governor noted that the development followed closely on the heels of the approval of the Bakassi Deep Seaport by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as one of three transformative Public–Private Partnership (PPP) projects. “When the Federal Executive Council speaks with such clarity, it sends a powerful signal to investors that this project is credible, bankable and irreversible,” he said.

Described as a strategic maritime infrastructure expected to attract about $3.5 billion in private investment, the Bakassi Deep Seaport is projected to redefine Nigeria’s shipping and logistics landscape. Governor Otu stressed that “this project is not just about ships and cargo, but about jobs, industrialisation and positioning Nigeria competitively within global trade corridors.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Governor emphasised the strategic relevance of Cross River State to Nigeria’s maritime aspirations. “Cross River State is strategically located to help Nigeria realise its maritime potential, much like Brazil and other coastal nations with robust marine economies,” he said, adding that “with our growing population and finite resources, projects of this magnitude offer a veritable pathway to investment inflows and mass job creation.”

“Today is historic,” Otu declared. “It is a major milestone in our journey toward building a viable marine and blue economy through the Bakassi Deep Seaport. Nigeria is underperforming in this sector, and we have resolved that Cross River State will not only participate, but will lead. Receiving this certificate today strengthens our balance, sharpens our focus, and reinforces our confidence that we are firmly on track.”

The Governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, saying, “The creation of this ministry is visionary and timely. Mr. President has demonstrated uncommon foresight, and the choice of Minister Oyetola has brought professionalism, speed and purpose to the sector.”

In his response, Minister Adegboyega Oyetola lauded Governor Otu’s vision and urgency, describing the Bakassi Deep Seaport as “perfectly aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.” He added, “The Governor’s passion, speed and dedication stand out. Out of several similar projects nationwide, Bakassi shows strong promise of being the first to be realized. The Federal Government is happy to support this initiative and will work closely with the state to ensure its successful delivery.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Osedion Ewalefoh, described the project as “a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.” He said, “The Bakassi Deep Seaport will serve as a new maritime gateway for the North-Central and North-East, function as a logistics hub for West and Central Africa, create thousands of jobs, and position Nigeria as a preferred maritime destination through its greenfield design, industrial cluster and Free Trade Zone.”