Asake ‘devastated’ after fan dies during Kenya concert

Asake

Afrobeats star Asake has expressed grief over the death of a Kenyan fan following a crowd crush at his concert in Nairobi, Kenya.

The victim, 20-year-old Karen Lojore, was reportedly in the long queues near a gate at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday. Heavy rain worsened entry delays, resulting in injuries to other fans as well.

Family and friends of Ms Lojore have called for a full investigation and justice, with Kenyans on social media expressing condolences.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, Asake said he was “devastated by the tragic incident”.

He wrote, “I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable.

“Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God Bless Kenya.”

Kenyan police spokesman Michael Muchiri described the crush as a “very unfortunate” incident.

He told the BBC that the situation had been very serious but that the police had worked to contain the crowd and avert more deaths.

Vanguard News