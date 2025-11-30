Asake’s Lagos concert faces backlash as ₦300k ticket price sparks fan outrage

Ásake’s much-anticipated homecoming concert may be heading into stormy waters as fans take to social media to criticise the staggering ₦300,000 ticket fee.

What was expected to be a triumphant Lagos return for the global Afrobeats star is now spiralling into an online revolt, with many longtime supporters accusing organisers of “pricing out the true fans.”

The sentiment has grown so intense that several fan pages are warning that the high-end pricing could dampen excitement around Ásake’s headline performance.

FlyTime Fest, known for premium concert experiences, has steadily increased its fees over the years, but this latest jump appears to have crossed a psychological line.

Fans have flooded social media with criticism over the ₦300,000 ticket price for Ásake’s Lagos homecoming. Many expressed disbelief and frustration, saying the cost is outrageous and out of reach for those who have supported him since his early street-pop days.

Users questioned the pricing compared to international shows, with some noting that fans abroad can secure seats for less than half the cost.

Social media reactions have been fierce, @Yemmmmie_: “So Nigerians are paying $200 just to stand and watch Asake, while people abroad get seats for under $100? Make it make sense. How do you overcharge the people who actually built the fanbase? It’s giving ‘exploit your own’ and everyone’s just supposed to smile about it?”

@_ayzo: “I really wanted to go for Asake’s show but 300k is too ridiculous.”

@_blondehoe: “Asake ticket prices are ridiculous. Not even Chris Brown, Summer Walker and Travis Scott were this expensive. I might need a Nigerian bf to buy me a ticket soon.”

@richtosho: “Asake concert standing ticket is 300k, Rema 250k, Davido 250k, in a country of particular concern… but they will sell tickets in US for less than $100 ~150k and you might even see Chris Brown and Billie Eilish + 10 other artists… imagine?”

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