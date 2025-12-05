5 top African countries that won’t be at AFCON 2025

As the list of 24 qualified countries for AFCON 2025 in Morocco was confirmed, several respected African football countries found themselves on the outside: unable to secure a ticket to the continent’s biggest tournament.

Among them are long‑time favourites whose failure to qualify has sent waves through the football community.

Ghana

The biggest shock of all: four‑time African champions, Ghana, will miss AFCON 2025 for the first time since 2004. After a 1–1 draw with Angola national football team in Luanda sealed their fate, the Black Stars ended bottom of their group with just three points and no wins.

Cape Verde

Often considered a rising side capable of punching above their weight, Cape Verde’s hopes faded as they failed to clinch a qualifying spot — even after drawing 1–1 with a strong side like Egypt national football team. Their absence underlines how even talented “mid‑tier” African nations can struggle amid increasing competition.

The Gambia

For a nation that had shown promise, The Gambia’s failure to qualify is a blow. They were edged out after losing a decisive match against Comoros national football team, ending their campaign with hopes unfulfilled.

Guinea

Another familiar name on the African circuit, Guinea also failed to secure a place in Morocco. Their absence reflects a growing trend: no matter past pedigree, qualifiers are proving ruthless and unpredictable.

Namibia

Namibia — though not among the biggest names — had featured in recent editions, but will miss out on AFCON 2025. Their elimination underscores how even nations outside the traditional powerhouses must fight hard for qualification as the competition intensifies.

Vanguard News