10 safest countries in the world in 2025

Safety and peace are critical measures of a country’s or countries’ stability, quality of life, and attractiveness for residents and travelers.

According to the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), which evaluates countries based on societal safety and security, ongoing conflicts, and militarisation, some nations consistently demonstrate remarkable levels of safety and social stability.

Despite rising global tensions, these countries maintain exemplary standards of governance, security, and social cohesion.

Iceland

Iceland tops the 2025 Global Peace Index, boasting extremely low crime rates and virtually no militarisation. The country’s strong sense of community, social trust, and high standard of living make it the safest nation in the world.

Ireland

Ireland ranks among the world’s safest countries due to its stable political environment, low crime, and robust social institutions. Citizens benefit from a secure society with strong governance and high social cohesion.

New Zealand

New Zealand is celebrated for its respect for human rights, low violent crime, and welcoming atmosphere. Its peaceful society and effective governance make it a top choice for residents and travelers seeking safety.

Austria

Austria combines political stability, efficient social infrastructure, and low crime rates, offering residents a secure environment and a high quality of life. The country’s peaceful streets and well-managed public systems contribute to its top ranking.

Switzerland

Switzerland is renowned for its neutrality, strong institutions, and internal stability. Its low crime rates and orderly society ensure a safe living environment and high social trust.

Singapore

Singapore stands out as Asia’s safest country, with strict law enforcement, minimal crime, and efficient public systems. Its compact size, strong governance, and orderly society make it exceptionally secure.

Portugal

Portugal is known for its low levels of violence, political stability, and calm social environment. The country’s relaxed lifestyle, friendly communities, and secure surroundings make it a peaceful haven.

Denmark

Denmark’s robust social welfare system, low crime rates, and strong governance contribute to its high levels of safety. Citizens enjoy trust in public institutions and a stable, peaceful society.

Slovenia

Slovenia offers stable governance, low violent crime, and a serene social atmosphere. Its peaceful environment and social stability make it one of Europe’s safest countries.

Finland

Finland combines transparent governance, social equality, and strong institutions. Its stable society, low internal conflict, and high public trust create a secure environment for citizens and visitors alike.

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