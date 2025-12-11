2027: Fubara drums support for Tinubu’s reelection

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has called on Rivers people to rally behind President Bola Tinubu on his reelection bid, saying that the state stands to benefit more when the federal and state governments align.

Fubara made the appeal on Thursday during the commissioning of 12 km Egbeda–Omerelu link road connecting communities in Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

Fubara said his administration is willing to work with all pro-Tinubu groups and stakeholders committed to the President’s re-election, stating that stability at the national level is vital for sustained development in the state.

He described the newly completed road as another promise fulfilled, stating that inclusive development remained a central priority of his administration.

He assured that every part of the state will feel the impact of his administration on project execution, noting that no community, whether urban or rural, will be left behind as his administration continues to roll out people-orientated infrastructure.

The governor revealed that his administration has adopted open commissioning of projects to provide visible proof that the government is working, adding that although public inaugurations are not a global requirement, they help strengthen public trust at a time when political tensions have created doubts and misinformation.

Fubara appealed to Rivers people to maintain peace, emphasising that progress cannot be achieved in an environment driven by conflict.

Fubara, however, urged residents to remain hopeful and united, promising that more development projects will be unveiled across the state as part of his commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive Rivers State.