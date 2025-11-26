Which countries pay police officers the most and least?

Northern and Western European countries top the charts for police officers salaries, while Eastern and Southern European countries lag behind: though recent data shows notable improvements in the latter regions.

Police officers play a vital role in maintaining public order and ensuring citizen safety, prompting European governments to invest heavily in law enforcement. In 2022, public spending on order and safety across the European Union (EU) reached 1.7 per cent of GDP.

But how well are police officers compensated across the continent? Euronews Next analyzed data from Eurostat’s Salary Calculator, the EU’s official statistical office, to compare salaries for officers, inspectors, and detectives in the EU and the UK.

Denmark

Denmark tops Europe for police pay. A standard officer earns €5,761 monthly, while inspectors and detectives can make €6,351. High salaries reflect strong public investment in law enforcement.

Germany

German police officers earn around €4,200 per month, with inspectors and detectives reaching €5,300. Pay is high compared to many EU nations, reflecting cost of living and institutional investment.

Luxembourg

Officers earn roughly €4,200 per month, with inspectors and detectives at €5,243. Luxembourg is also notable for women police earning slightly more than men, an exception in Europe.

Belgium

Belgian officers earn about €4,200, and inspectors/detectives around €4,144, ranking among the top-paying countries.

Netherlands

Officers receive €3,881 per month, with senior ranks exceeding €4,500. Salaries are competitive and reflect high living standards.

Ireland

Police officers earn €3,576, while inspectors/detectives can earn €5,451. Ireland ranks high for senior officers and shows improvement for female officers in PPS-adjusted pay.

France

French officers earn €3,395, while inspectors/detectives earn €3,763. Salaries are moderate compared to Northern and Western Europe.

Italy

Italian officers earn €2,537, with inspectors/detectives around €2,878, placing Italy in the mid-lower range for the Big Four economies.

Spain

Spain pays €2,271 to officers and €2,456 to inspectors/detectives, the lowest among the Big Four EU countries.

Portugal

Portuguese officers earn around €1,632 PPS, reflecting moderate pay; female representation in policing is relatively low at 9 per cent.

Austria

Officers earn between €3,500–€4,000, while inspectors/detectives reach €4,860, making Austria one of the better-paying Central European nations.

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