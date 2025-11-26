Full list of African countries where coups have taken place

African countries have experienced more coups and attempted coups than any other region, with about 45 out of 54 countries reported to have experienced at least one attempt to overthrow the government since 1950.

While the frequency and intensity differ across regions, the pattern highlights long-standing governance challenges, economic pressures, and fragile state institutions in several parts of the continent.

According to historical data compiled by multiple research bodies and international observers, around 36 African countries have experienced at least one successful coup, while many more have recorded failed coup attempts.

Sudan

Sudan has experienced the most coups in Africa, with over 17 recorded attempts since independence in 1956. Military interventions have often followed political crises, including the recent 2021 military takeover that removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has seen multiple coups: notably in 1980, 1982, 1983, and 2015, reflecting political instability linked to internal power struggles and regional security challenges.

Mali

Mali has experienced several coups, including 1968, 1991, 2012, 2020, and 2021, often triggered by public discontent with governance and security failures amid insurgencies.

Niger

Niger has been hit by coups in 1996, 1999, 2010 and 2023 reflecting persistent political instability and weak institutional governance.

Guinea

Guinea experienced coups in 1984, 2008, and 2021, each reshaping the political landscape amid public protests and contested leadership transitions.

Guinea-Bissau

Since independence, Guinea-Bissau has endured multiple coups and attempted coups, making it one of the most politically volatile countries in West Africa.

Nigeria

Nigeria experienced a series of coups from 1966 to 1993, with military governments dominating politics for much of this period before a return to civilian rule in 1999.

Chad

Chad has seen coups and assassinations, including the 1990 takeover of Hissène Habré by Idriss Déby, reflecting decades of political unrest and conflict.

Central African Republic

The Central African Republic has faced frequent coups, including 1965, 1981, 2003, and 2013, often linked to military rebellions and political instability.

Burundi

Burundi’s coups, including 1966, 1976, and 1996, have been closely tied to ethnic tensions and struggles over political control.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone experienced coups in 1967, 1968, and 1992, often driven by dissatisfaction with civilian governments and military leadership ambitions.

Ghana

Ghana recorded coups notably in 1966, 1972, 1978, and 1981, with military rule dominating for several decades before democratic transitions took hold.

Libya

Libya’s modern history was defined by Muammar Gaddafi’s 1969 coup, which overthrew King Idris and established decades of authoritarian rule.

Gabon

Gabon experienced a 1964 coup attempt and a recent coup in 2023, showing that even relatively stable nations can face political upheaval.

Egypt

Egypt experienced multiple coups in the 20th century, including the 1952 Free Officers coup, which ended the monarchy and brought Gamal Abdel Nasser to power. Later, the 2013 coup removed President Mohamed Morsi.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe saw a 2017 coup where military leaders effectively forced Robert Mugabe to resign after decades in power.

Mauritania

Mauritania experienced multiple coups, including in 1978, 1984, 2005, 2008, reflecting recurring power struggles within the military.

Togo

Togo’s coups include the 1963 assassination of President Sylvanus Olympio and 1967 military takeover, shaping the country’s long authoritarian rule.

Angola

Angola faced attempted coups in the 1970s during its post-independence civil war period, as factions vied for control of the government.

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