Correctional Service revises training framework to boost professionalism

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has unveiled its first-ever unified Training Manual, replacing the Service’s 2019 training manual with a new, standardised curriculum, alongside the introduction of unified professional Course Badges across all its training institutions nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Jane Osuji, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described the initiative as a landmark milestone in strengthening uniformity, professionalism and contemporary capacity development across the Service’s training architecture.

According to the statement, the new manual has been comprehensively reviewed to reflect contemporary realities, evolving correctional practices and emerging professional demands, and now provides a unified framework for training across the various cadres, disciplines and specialised areas of the Service.

Osuji said the manual will ensure greater consistency in the delivery of instructions nationwide.

According to her, the defining feature of the new manual is that it was developed entirely by personnel of the Service, marking a significant shift from the previous practice where much of the Service’s training materials were produced by external bodies, a development expected to deepen institutional ownership and ensure training content remains aligned with operational realities.

The revised training framework, the statement explained, encompasses both routine and specialised courses, establishing common instructional standards across all NCoS training institutions, covering Command Courses, Commissioned Officers Courses, Basic Recruit and Chief Corrections Assistants Courses, as well as Specialised and Refresher Courses.

Alongside the manual, the Service also unveiled Unified Course Badges for various cadres, including the Advanced Command Course Badge for Controllers of Corrections (CC), the Command Course Badge for Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC), the Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) Course Badge, and the Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC) Course Badge.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, commended the Manual Review Committee and all personnel who contributed to the development of the new Unified Training Manual and standardised Course Badges, describing the initiative as a landmark achievement that would further strengthen professionalism, institutional identity and uniformity in personnel training across the Service.

Nwakuche, who was himself decorated with one of the newly unveiled course badges during the ceremony, described the decoration as a symbol of professional identity and accomplishment that carries enduring prestige, and urged officers to appreciate the significance of the badges and uphold the discipline, values and professional excellence they represent.

In further recognition of professional advancement, the Controller-General also decorated the Deputy Controllers-General with the Advanced Command Course badge.

Providing an overview of the initiative, the Deputy Controller General in charge of Training and Staff Development, DCG Olanrewaju Amoran, explained that the Unified Training Manual was conceived to address the need for a single, contemporary training resource that reflects the changing demands of correctional administration and practice.

He stated that the development process drew on the expertise of experienced personnel across relevant professional areas of the Service, ensuring that the manual is grounded in institutional experience, operational realities and emerging trends in corrections.

According to him, the manual will serve as a common reference point for instructors and trainees, promote consistency in the interpretation and delivery of course content, and enhance the overall quality of professional training across all NCoS training institutions, while also strengthening continuous professional development by providing officers with relevant, standardised learning materials throughout their career progression.

Earlier at the event, the Chairman of the Manual Review Committee and Deputy Controller-General in charge of the Human Resources Directorate, DCG Ado Sale, highlighted the importance of the Unified Training Manual and standardised Course Badges to the professional development of officers.

He emphasised that the badges are not ceremonial accessories or items to be purchased from open markets, but professional distinctions earned through prescribed training and formally conferred by the Commandants of the Service’s training institutions.