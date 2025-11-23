Tinubu will receive massive support from S’East in 2027 – Dibiagwu

A federal lawmaker, Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu (APC–Imo), says the South-East will massively support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027.

Dibiagwu, who represents the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, stated this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms have positioned him for another term in office.

“The South-East people will like to give him the opportunity to continue with the economic policies already in place.

“Mr President has done very well, creditably well, to deserve a second term,” he said.

He said the reforms introduced by the Tinubu-led administration were already positively impacting the country.

“He (Tinubu) took a very bold step by removing fuel subsidy, something nobody else could have done. That is why we are seeing more development in various states, as they have more money as a result of these policies.

“The dollar is coming down every day. As we speak, the Naira is stabilising against the dollar, and there are many other policies the president is pursuing to bring about changes in the country,” he stated.

Dibiagwu, who chairs the House Committee on Regional Development and Amnesty, acknowledged the current hardship in the country but expressed optimism that the economic reforms would soon yield broad relief.

“Many people are hungry, but once these policies stabilise, people will no longer complain of hunger,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that three out of the five states in the South-East are controlled by the APC, in addition to Anambra, with full support to the Tinubu-led federal government.

“When you look at the present political situation in the South-East and considering what Gov. Hope Uzodimma is doing, you can easily predict the fortune of APC in 2027 to be very bright.

“At present, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra are for Tinubu. For Abia, we are hopeful that things will fall in line, and this really showed that the 2027 election will be a landslide for Tinubu in the zone,’’ he said.

Responding to concerns about the All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘s performance in the 2023 elections in the South-East zone, the lawmaker dismissed claims that the party performed poorly.

“It is a wrong assumption to say that the APC performed abysmally in 2023 in the South-East. When you look at the percentage, it becomes a different ballgame.

“The ‘Obedient Movement’ influenced voting patterns across the country, not just in the South-East. For example, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party even won in Lagos,” he said.

He said that APC’s performance in the South-East was influenced by the Labour Party’s momentum and the fact that Obi hails from the zone.

“In the South-East, Labour Party took first position because Peter Obi is from there and people rallied round him. It does not mean that APC performed abysmally,” he said.

Dibiagwu expressed confidence that the 2027 election would be different, crediting Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for strengthening the party in the zone.

“2027 will be a different ballgame. Gov. Uzodimma has raised the bar for APC in the South-East and things will be better this time,” he assured.

The lawmaker said that the party had expanded its presence in the zone.

“Enugu State has joined APC; Imo and Ebonyi are APC. In Anambra, Gov. Soludo of APGA is working with APC. He has openly acknowledged that President Tinubu is doing well and pledged his support.

“I am sure the Abia governor will also support the president to return and complete the good work he is doing,” he said.

Vanguard News