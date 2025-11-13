Tinubu, Shettima back NAHCON’s drive for affordable, successful 2026 Hajj

By Shafii Sani Mohammed

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has intensified preparations for the 2026 Hajj with the strong backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to ensure a more affordable, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for Nigerian Muslims.

Under the leadership of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, the Commission has embarked on proactive measures to improve operations, enhance service delivery, and reduce costs for intending pilgrims.

In line with President Tinubu’s directive to make the pilgrimage more affordable, NAHCON announced a major reduction in the 2026 Hajj fares.

The new fares are: • ₦7,579,020.96 for the Borno/Adamawa Zone,

* ₦7,696,769.76 for the Northern Zone, and • ₦7,991,141.76 for the Southern Zone.

This represents a decrease of between ₦748,000 and ₦793,000 compared to last year’s rates — a move Professor Usman described as “a clear demonstration of the government’s genuine concern for Nigerian pilgrims.”

He commended President Tinubu for his compassionate directive and Vice President Shettima for his close supervision of the Commission’s activities, noting that their support has inspired NAHCON’s ongoing reforms.

To ensure wider participation, the Commission has set December 5, 2025, as the deadline for pilgrims’ payments, urging all intending pilgrims to complete payments early for smooth processing of visas and logistics.

As part of its early preparations, the Nigerian delegation led by Professor Usman participated in the Hajj and Umrah Expo held on 9th November 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event, which brought together global Hajj and Umrah stakeholders, provided an avenue for NAHCON to strengthen partnerships and explore innovations in pilgrimage management.

Earlier, Nigeria had formally signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2026 Hajj and Umrah season with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah — marking the country’s official confirmation and participation in next year’s pilgrimage.

Professor Usman described the signing as “a major milestone that paves the way for structured, transparent, and efficient service delivery to Nigerian pilgrims.”

Meanwhile, NAHCON’s delegation in Saudi Arabia has concluded inspections of hotels and catering facilities in Madinah to ensure high standards of hygiene, safety, and comfort for pilgrims. The team, led by Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal, Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), assessed over 20 hotels and seven catering facilities in the Markaziyya area.

A similar exercise is ongoing in Makkah, involving NAHCON Commissioners, Board Members, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, and officials from the Vice President’s Office.

At home, NAHCON continues to build staff capacity through its Monthly In-House Lecture and Training Series, with the latest session focusing on “The Role of the National Reception Team in Successful Hajj Operations.”

Professor Usman emphasized that the Commission’s early preparations, reforms, and collaboration with Saudi partners demonstrate Nigeria’s readiness for a smooth and well-organized 2026 Hajj.

“The welfare, safety, and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims remain our foremost priority,” he said.

With strong government backing and early strategic planning, NAHCON’s ongoing efforts signal a new era of efficiency, transparency, and improved pilgrim welfare ahead of the 2026 Hajj season.

Shafii Sani Mohammed is a Principal Information Officer, NAHCON.

Vanguard News