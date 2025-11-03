Suswam’s rumoured defection from ADC to APC intensifies

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Rumours are rife in Benue State over the planned defection of the former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former governor, who is one of the arrowheads of the ADC in Benue State after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had recently denied any plans to abandon the ADC he helped float with other political heavyweights from across the country.

Just a few weeks ago, he was expected to announce his defection during a pre-decamping dinner organized by Governor Hyacinth Alia for friends and likeminds, with his portrait conspicuously displayed on banners as one of those expected to announce their defection at the event. However, he did not show up.

However, a few days later, the former governor, at a function, declared that he was too big a politician to secretly defect from the ADC to the APC.

He said, “I am too big to dump the ADC in secret. Leaving the party quietly would be the height of disgrace to my personality and a betrayal of my loyalists.”

Senator Suswam, at the time, reaffirmed his commitment to the ADC, saying he remained a proud and dedicated member focused on strengthening the party and expanding its influence across Benue State and beyond.

But in what appeared to be a sudden twist in his position on leaving the ADC, his Media Aide, Bartholomew Bede, in a post on Monday, on his verified social media handle, hinted that Senator Suswam had commenced consultations with family members, loyalists, and friends on his political future with the intent of arriving at a collective decision with a key development expected.

Bede also clarified that the former governor, a close ally of Governor Hyacinth Alia, would make a decision in the coming days.

The statement read: “With due respect, it has become necessary to clear the air on the latest political issues surrounding the former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

“As our respected leader, Gabriel Suswam, is a highly methodical individual, renowned across Nigeria for his systematic approach to politics.

“He is currently undertaking extensive consultations with family, friends, and other critical stakeholders, reflecting his dedication to collective decision-making.

“We are anticipating a key development, after which an official statement will be issued, hopefully within the coming days, regarding his next political move.

“As a man of principle, Suswam appreciates and recognizes the concerns of his supporters, who, to a certain extent, play a significant role in his political decisions. He acknowledges their genuine interest in his political career.

“As a servant leader, nobody and nothing is being taken for granted; he intends to maintain transparency and inclusivity, a defining characteristic of his leadership style,” he added.

