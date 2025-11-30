Niger abduction: Bishop confirms four siblings among missing 265 students

…Kontagora Diocese Holds Special Mass

…Church, Families Urge President Tinubu to Act Swiftly

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

More than a week after the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri in Niger State, the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has revealed that four children belonging to one of the diocesan catechists remain among the 265 victims still unaccounted for.

The Bishop, who also serves as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, made the disclosure on Sunday during his homily marking the First Sunday of Advent at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora.

He said the Church was withholding the identity of the catechist for “obvious reasons,” but stressed that the situation had become dire and required both divine intervention and decisive government action.

“What happened to us is very tragic and unexpected,” Bishop Yohanna said. “As I speak to you now, one of our catechists has four children among those abducted. For over a week now, 265 children and teachers are not yet accounted for. We need them back. Everyone is traumatized, but we believe government is ready and capable to do the right thing.”

The Bishop and worshippers used the Mass to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Niger State Government to take stronger measures to ensure the immediate and safe return of all abducted children and staff.

Parents, Worshippers Cry Out

Emotions ran high as parents and parishioners shared their fears. Mrs. Tina Okeke, Provincial President of the Catholic Women Organisation, urged all Nigerians—regardless of faith or ethnicity—to join in prayers for the safe release of the children.

“Is it an offense to send our children to school?” she asked. “Mothers everywhere should pray with us. We call on our President and his wife to act fast so these innocent children can return home.”

Another worshipper, Mrs. Elizabeth Otti, said fear had taken over daily life in Papiri, Agwara, and Kontagora. “People now go out in fear; they worship in fear and go to the market in fear,” she lamented.

Mr. Emmanuel Anyanwu of the Catholic Men Organisation expressed hope that God—who intervened in past mass abductions in Kebbi and Kwara—would again deliver the captives in Niger State.

Parents’ Protest Disrupted

On Saturday, over 100 parents of missing students staged a protest in Papiri but were reportedly stopped by unidentified individuals. Confusion also surrounds the documentation of missing students, with conflicting accounts about whether the police or school authorities initiated the registration exercise.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed it had opened an official register for parents to document missing children but denied involvement in dispersing parents who attempted to gather at the school.

Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the documentation was ongoing but declined to disclose how many names had been recorded so far.

“We invited the parents to provide information about the children still missing, including those who have returned,” he said.

Anxious Wait Continues

As the community grapples with fear and uncertainty, the call for urgent government action grows louder. With 265 students and teachers still missing, families say each passing day deepens their anguish and tests their faith.