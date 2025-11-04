Natasha’s alleged passport seizure: ‘It was a routine’ – NIS

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has responded to allegations that it confiscated the international passport of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Udughan.

A senior official who did not want his name mentioned said “what happened at the airport was just a routine”.

“From your question, she was not detained. Her passport might have been taken for a routine clearance”, said the immigration officer.

When contacted by Vanguard, spokesman of the Service, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi said he was away from Abuja, and would find out the details of what transpired.

The Senator had in a Facebook Live alleged that her passport was confiscated by immigration officers on the orders of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. The passport was however returned to her during the live session.