My private part is expensive — Kiragee

By Ayo Onikoyi

An actress and content creator Kiragee has sparked mixed reactions following her daring statements about her personal life, relationships, and values. In a recent interview with content creator Kaptain Jeff, the outspoken entertainer shared some rather bold opinions that have set social media buzzing.

Introducing herself, she said: “My name is Kiragee. I am an actress and a content creator. I am 25 years old — not Instagram age. I was born in 1998. I am from Anambra State.”

Speaking further, Kiragee declared: “Before you sleep with me, you must keep down ₦2 million or ₦3 million because my private part is expensive. I breastfeed men for a living. My occupation sometimes is breastfeeding men for a living.”

She also described herself as a professional tailor, blending humor and confidence as she explained her craft.

“I am a professional tailor, so after going for measurements, I can also take someone’s measurement down there. I am a tailor with a happy ending,” she said.

On what men admire most about her, the busty entertainer playfully replied,

“Are you blind?”

Kiragee, known for her controversial takes, also noted that she charges for dates, saying,

“I have to be paid to go on a date with a man. It’s called appearance fee.”

In what may be her most shocking comment yet, she claimed she wouldn’t mind her husband being with her friend if she gets married.

“If I get married today and my man likes my friend, I will give my friend to my man. I will call my friend and tell her I want to pay you to give my husband better sex. I will do it,” she said.