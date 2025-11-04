Mutfwang urges Church to lead in healing Nigeria as COCIN raises alarm over killings

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has called on the Church to take a central role in restoring unity, morality, and hope to Nigeria, saying the Church’s moral leadership is critical to healing the wounds of violence and rebuilding society.

Speaking at the 108th General Church Council (GCC) of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, the Governor commended the Church for its enduring role in nation-building and urged its leaders to remain steadfast in guiding both the government and citizens towards righteousness and peace.

“The Church reflects the unity of Plateau State. If the Church does not get it right, Plateau will not get it right. We must remember that we came out of the Church into positions of responsibility, and we must preserve the integrity of the institution that raised us,” Mutfwang declared.

He decried the growing divisions within the Church and across ethnic lines, describing them as barriers to collective progress.

He added, “We are often very territorial. Everyone wants to protect his little space, and this attitude denies us the opportunity to see the bigger picture. I pray that God will break the barriers standing between us so we can flow together as brothers and sisters.”

On governance and insecurity, the Governor lamented that insurgency and banditry have distracted Nigerians from development and prosperity, particularly in agriculture, a sector he described as key to Plateau’s economic revival.

“Our prosperity is locked in agriculture. All this insurgency is a distraction meant to keep us in perpetual hardship,” he said, adding that his administration is revamping agricultural projects, introducing improved cattle breeds and high-yield crop varieties to boost productivity.

He further assured the Church that his government is prioritising the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and has been engaging partners for support. “The resettlement of IDPs remains a priority for us. It may be slow, but we are working on it carefully to get it right,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the President of COCIN, Rev. Amos Mohzo, used the platform to raise deep concerns about the escalating violence and mass killings across Nigeria.

Citing a recent report by a national daily, Mohzo revealed that between 2019 and 2023, no fewer than 16,769 Christians and 6,225 Muslims were killed, figures that exclude fresh waves of violence in Plateau and Benue States between 2024 and 2025.

“These alarming statistics represent more than numbers; they reflect the deepening tragedy of our nation. Entire communities in Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, and other parts of Plateau have been repeatedly attacked by terrorists intent on displacing indigenous inhabitants from their ancestral lands,” he said.

Rev. Mohzo condemned what he described as “a dangerous ideology” of tribalism and religious bias within the political space, warning that the failure to confront these injustices could amount to a “national confessional failure.”

He urged the Federal Government to fulfil its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, saying it is a moral and political embarrassment for any government to negotiate with terrorists.

“We cannot surrender our collective destiny to bandits, insurgents, and criminal networks who hold communities hostage and challenge the sovereignty of the state, causing genocide and mass destruction… Silence and inaction in the face of injustice only make us complicit,” he cautioned.

Both the Governor and the Church leader agreed that the way forward lies in moral courage, unity, and decisive leadership, calling on all Nigerians, from political leaders to faith communities, to work together in defence of life, justice, and peace.