Michael Marinho drops new single, ‘Peek-at-Chu’

By Benjamin Njoku

Singer and songwriter Michael Marinho has released his latest track, “Peek‑at‑Chu,” a vibrant record that continues to shape his unique sound. The new song explores themes of self‑awareness, love, and perception, inviting listeners into a world of rhythm, emotion, and clarity.

Rooted in Afro‑pop, the track draws on elements of hip‑hop and electronic music, creating a textured, groove‑driven sound that feels both experimental and emotionally grounded.

“Peek‑at‑Chu” showcases Marinho’s growing range and artistic maturity. At its core, the song mirrors a conversation between vulnerability and strength-playful in tone yet reflective in meaning.

Paek-at-Chu” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube Music.

Michael Marinho is an REB and Afro‑fusion artist whose music blends rhythm, emotion, and imagination. He began writing songs at age eight and has since developed a sound influenced by R & B, soul‑jazz, hip‑hop, and pop. His discography—including “911,” “Electric Slide,” “Troublemaker,” “Through the Night,” “Riddim,” and now “Peek‑at‑Chu”—reflects a commitment to authenticity and sonic growth. Through storytelling and melodic experimentation, Marinho continues to craft music that connects deeply with listeners and captures the spirit of self‑expression.