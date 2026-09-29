Tinubu writes Senate, seeks  approval to establish National Research Development Fund 

File image of President Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking for the approval to establish the National Research and Development Fund.

The letter by the President was read yesterday by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, upon the resumption of plenary following a nine-week recess.

According to the President, the National Research and Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026 is to consolidate research financing, ensure more efficient utilization of resources, and to consolidate the fragmented Research and Development Funds across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into the National Research and Development Fund to serve as a central mechanism through which research agencies and academic institutions can access funding.

The letter read, “I am pleased to transmit to the Senate, for consideration, the National Research and Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026.

“The Bill is prepared in a bid to consolidate research financing, ensure more efficient utilization of resources, and to consolidate the fragmented Research and Development Funds across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into the National Research and Development Fund to serve as a central mechanism through which research agencies and academic institutions can access funding.

“The establishment of the National Research and Development Fund will serve as a competitive central funding mechanism. It seeks to foster strategic collaboration among research agencies, academia and the private sector. It will catalyze groundbreaking innovations, streamline resource allocation according to strategic national priorities, ensure strict transparency in funding decisions through evaluation criteria, and drive the commercialization of home-grown technology to reduce foreign technological dependency.

“Going further, the Bill establishes the National Research and Development Fund as an Agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, with direct funding from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

“It is pertinent to note that with the current proliferation of research institutions and agencies operating within the research and development commercialization landscape, each agency operates with a separate mandate and budgetary allocations. The Bill therefore seeks to enable effective management of the limited financial resources available to these institutes and research agencies for the efficient development of Science, Technology and Innovation in Nigeria.

“The Bill has been thoroughly reviewed and vetted by relevant key stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education and Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as the Ministry of Justice, to ensure that the legislative structure aligns seamlessly with national education objectives and scientific innovation priorities, while ensuring legal precision, institutional harmony and statutory clarity.

“In consequence of the above, the National Research and Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026 is hereby forwarded to the Senate for legislative action by the National Assembly.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider the Bill and its passage into law expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative consideration.