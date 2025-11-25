24 abducted Kebbi schoolgirls regain freedom; Tinubu welcomes them

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists from a school in Maga, Kebbi State, last Monday.

The girls were kidnapped at dawn on November 17, shortly after a military detachment left the school premises.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), on Tuesday, Tinubu noted that their release comes amid a surge of copycat kidnappings in other states, including Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 abductees in Eruku were freed on Sunday, while in Niger State, 50 missing students of a Catholic school have been reunited with their families.

President Tinubu commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the students and urged them to intensify operations to rescue any remaining victims still in captivity.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must urgently deploy more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” the President said.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to protecting students and vulnerable communities from terrorist attacks, promising continued support for security operations across affected regions.