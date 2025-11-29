Jonathan briefs Tinubu on Guinea-Bissau election

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By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday briefed President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja, on what transpired in the Guinea Bissau elections.

Read Also: Guinea-Bissau incident not coup, but more painful than losing to Buhari – Jonathan

Dr. Jonathan also said that what was described as a coup in the country after the election, was not in actual sense a coup but rather what he described as a “ceremonial coup” carried out by the head of state.

The former Nigerian President while speaking with journalists said that the results of the election was already known and that the arrest of the opposition candidate was uncalled for.

He said: “I came this evening to brief Mr President what happened, that is the tradition for former President.

“All these regional and Continental issues whenever you are involved when you get back home you have to brief the President because ECOWAS leaders will meet I will not be there, so he will be able to get first hand information

“Just like I mentioned in the press briefing, the key thing is that, that election was concluded collation of results was almost concluded in fact, the results are known and the key thing is that the winner of that election must be announced.”

He said there was no way the military will be kicked out because of its implication but insisted, “let us know the winner of the election.”

He said: “So what I am asking the ECOWAS leadership to do is to reach out to the leadership in Guinea Bissau.Talk to them they are human beings they know the right thing to be done.

“First, for them to release the opposition man because the man has not committed any offense, he didn’t announce himself as the winner of the election. If he had done that they would say it’s a treasonable offence, so there is no reason to arrest him.

“And then, they should announce the result if the military would agree the person who won the elections should be inaugurated as the President of the country.

“We are tired of this in Africa. Everyday is negative story. What happened in Guinea Bissau is not what some people would call palace coup, it was not a palace coup we know, we know real coups, Palace coups we know in Nigeria

“This was not even a palace coup, I was looking for the appropriate word to describe it I could not get, that is why I called it a ceremonial coup.

It was a ceremonial conducted by the Head of State himself, that is why I say it was ceremonial.”

Vanguard News