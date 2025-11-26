Insecurity: Learn from my administration – Ganduje tells Kano Gov

By Bashir Bello

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the Governor Abba Yusuf-led government to borrow a leaf from the security models implemented under his administration (2015–2023), to tackle pockets of insecurity recorded in some border communities of the state.

Ganduje said the security models included strengthened local vigilance networks, multi-layered community policing, robust intelligence sharing, enhanced coordination with security agencies, and development-focused crime-prevention frameworks, noting that the strategies significantly contributed to containing rural banditry, deterring urban criminality, and maintaining relative stability across the state during his tenure.

In a statement by his former Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman and former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano state, Muhammad Garba, the two-term former governor warned that the current security situation in the state appears to be “assuming a worrisome proportion that cannot be ignored or downplayed.”

Ganduje, who expressed deep sorrow over the recent bandit attacks in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas, which led to the death of three persons and the kidnapping of several women and children, described the attacks as “tragic, painful, and deeply distressing.

He noted that the violent raids represent not only a breach of security but also a direct assault on communal peace and social stability.

Ganduje, however, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and residents of the affected communities, stressing that the emotional and psychological trauma caused by the incidents demands urgent support, coordinated response, and resolute action from all stakeholders.

The former governor called on the Kano state government to adopt proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-based security strategies.

The former APC chairman also commended the governments of Niger, Kwara, Kebbi and some other states for what he described as “effective and decisive handling of similar security challenges,” praising their timely interventions, cross-agency cooperation, and strong community engagement in safeguarding lives and property.

Ganduje expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s security architecture, modernizing the armed forces, and improving operational capacity across all security formations.

He noted that the President’s ongoing initiatives demonstrate “strong political will and a clear determination to secure the country.”

The former governor further called on the affected communities to remain calm but vigilant, urging them to closely cooperate with security personnel and to provide timely information to help prevent further incursions.

Ganduje emphasized that addressing insecurity requires collective responsibility, explaining that synergy among citizens, traditional institutions, government authorities, and security agencies is crucial in overcoming banditry and restoring enduring peace, while assuring the people of the affected areas that they are not alone in their grief.

Vanguard News