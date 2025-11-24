Insecurity: FG seeks NIPR’s support to counter misinformation

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to support national efforts to counter misinformation surrounding security challenges across the country.

This appeal was made by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoko-Anite, and the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, during a dinner hosted by NIPR in honour of the Comptroller General of Customs in Abuja on Tuesday.

Uzoko-Anite, who chaired the occasion, said the current security climate has heightened anxiety among the public, making accurate communication more crucial than ever.

“At a time when Nigeria faces increasing insecurity, misinformation and heightened public anxiety, the role of the NIPR has never been more vital,” she said. “NIPR must be at the forefront of coordinating national communication with facts and guiding institutions on how to engage with empathy and accuracy.”

She noted that public trust in national institutions depends heavily on effective communication, and commended the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, for the reforms he has spearheaded. She also described his recent election as head of the World Customs Organization as a reflection of international confidence in his leadership.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said Nigeria’s security situation presents an opportunity for citizens and institutions to project the nation positively.

“This is the time for all of us to come together, think together and show the world who we truly are,” Idris said. He revealed that he received inquiries from international media seeking confirmation of reports about kidnappings in Agwara, adding that government efforts to secure the release of those affected are ongoing.

Idris expressed concern that misinformation persists at a time when Nigeria is making economic progress and investor confidence is rising. He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is intensifying efforts to address insecurity and restore stability.

Earlier, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, urged public servants to view their offices as platforms for shaping Nigeria’s image through quality service delivery. He reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to supporting government initiatives aimed at promoting the country’s reputation globally.