For Jim Nwobodo, it’s about a good name

Jim Nwobodo

By Sunny Igboanugo

For some time now, one Basil Ogbuanu, said to be a Lagos-based businessman, has been up and about dragging the name of Senator Jim Nwobodo and his wife, Patricia. At issue is a piece of land at an estate owned by the former governor of old Anambra State. I hear the matter is already in court, where both parties are thrashing out the issues, some of them of criminal dimensions. That is not my concern. Both have their lawyers to do what they are paid to do – canvass the arguments around the res. But here is the thing. Since the matter came to the fore in the public space, I’ve heard a number of people ask one critical question: what is Nwobodo doing with land at this time and stage of his life? This question is as legitimate as it is germane. For one, the former governor, former minister and senator representing Enugu East between 1999 and 2003, is supposed to be relaxing in his Amaechi country home in Enugu State or any other place of his fancy, counting the tea leaves.

Perhaps the only source of worry at this time, as an elder statesman and, by right, one of the fathers of the nation, might be the parlous state of affairs in Nigeria, in whose history he played a central role in trying to shape as one of the highly recognisable political faces. But, outside that, he ought not have further worries. His schedules these days ought to be hosting visitors trooping to his home, giving counsel and generally guiding the country to get better. I watched Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the late Owelle of Onitsha, play this role. As a journalist working with The Guardian in Enugu, there was no week I didn’t escort one dignitary from across Nigeria and beyond to the Onuiyi Haven, Nsukka abode of the late sage, returning with a bag-full of both good stories for my organisations and other goodies, including fresh editions that flowed from his legendary storehouse of jokes and historical tales.

So, when this current saga broke and many people began asking this question, they were right. Jim, as he is popularly called, is not supposed to be found in any sort of controversy, let alone court ones himself.

But that, in itself, is the problem. By what I could glean from this saga, two elements inform the senator’s contestation. One of them is to preserve his name, and the second is to protect his wife. These are the two most precious essentials in his life as of today. Now, anyone close to him or the family is aware that the former governor doesn’t joke with his wife. For him, it is a no-go area. Anyone who doesn’t want to see his red eyes should avoid going after madam. So, Ogbuanu, by including his wife in his current offensive, seems to have touched the axiomatic tiger’s tail. Part of the issues that went to the Enugu High Court, I hear, has to do with the alleged clash that led to the alleged physical detention of madam in the estate by alleged Ogbuanu’s workers. On the second issue, his apparent determination not to bend the rules or cut corners, or throw his weight around even as the current undisputed “father” of Enugu State over the land issue, seems not to help matters. In fact, it is at the heart of the matter.

He narrated how he bought this piece of land in 1976, three years before becoming governor, intending to use it for a hotel project, only to abandon the idea after joining politics. Some years back, he decided to carve it into an estate. Ogbuanu was among those who bought into it. But there was a snag. The law used to acquire the land was the lease system, before the Certificate of Occupancy system introduced in 1978. So, to legitimise the status, he applied to the land authorities for a change.

Now, this was supposedly the genesis of the problem. Nwobodo maintained that he directed all those who bought into the estate to wait till the right papers were secured before they could start building. But Ogbuanu, unlike others, failed to comply. Now, two things resulted from this. The estate is said to occupy a small area. Nwobodo said his intention was to transform it into an exclusive ambience – a quiet environment with ornamental trees and flowers with prototype structures. This idea, he said, was the main attraction to those who bought into it. But, again, Ogbuanu reportedly defied the agreement. In total violation of the concept of the estate, he was said to have commenced building student hostels, as opposed to the model structures, thereby defacing the originally planned ambience.

This triggered off other land owners, who, totally scandalised, threatened to pull out. Yet Ogbuanu reportedly remained adamant when reminded of the development and the need to keep to the originally agreed terms. He was even said to have also defied a stop-work order by land authorities, who marked the buildings for removal.

On the other hand, the businessman is claiming that he obtained all the relevant papers from the senator authorising him to commence building and that he was not violating any law.

From the foregoing, one fact is established – there is an existing deal. Nwobodo is not denying this fact. Now Ogbuanu is accusing the senator of demolishing his structure, which he denies. On the other hand, Nwobodo is insisting on returning Ogbuanu’s money, which he flatly refuses. Therein lies the stalemate. It is only the court that can decide who is wrong or right here. Hopefully, it will soon. Outside this, and without joining the fray, I’m on all fours with the senator. He is well within his right to take steps to protect his family and his integrity. Only an omonile – the ubiquitous criminals parading major cities as land speculators – are in the habit of selling lands to their victims and moving to collect them back by other means.

Isn’t this the conclusion any critical observer would make of Ogbuanu’s allegation? Or what else would he adduce for calling the senator out, outside practically imputing some omonile behaviour to him, which amounts to bespattering the senator with the paintbrush of infamy? So, in the main, it is not about land or money per se. It’s about what Shakespeare meant when he wrote some 400 years ago – “the purest treasure mortal times afford is a spotless reputation. That away, men are but gilded loam or painted clay… My honour is my life; both grow in one. Take honour from me, and my life is done.” So, if at 86, Nwobodo loses everything, including witnessing a robust, thriving Nigeria he once experienced before the years of the locust took over – if the dream of witnessing once again in his lifetime a Nigeria flowing with milk and honey evaporates – he must not be blamed for clinging to and protecting the true treasure every man ought to live by or die for – a spotless reputation. That is the crux of the matter here.

•Igboanugo wrote in from Lagos