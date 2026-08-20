Presidency pledges support as Nigeria hosts world public relations conference in Abuja

Onanuga

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Wednesday affirmed its readiness to support the forthcoming Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum billed for November 15 to 21, 2026 in Abuja, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation as well as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, gave the assurance when he received members of the Planning Committee of WPRF Abuja 2026 at the State House, Abuja. The delegation was led by the President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku.

Nigeria is expected to host the global event with the theme: ‘Deepening Responsible Communications’ where about 3,000 delegates from 126 member-countries of the alliance are expected to attend.

Onanuga expressed delight that Nigeria will host such an important event, noting that it is incumbent on Nigerians to be good ambassadors and promote good image of the country.

The Presidential aide expressed dismay at negative portrayal of the country in some quarters thereby misinforming foreigners about the real narratives about Nigeria.

Onanuga expressed optimism that the organisers will use the opportunity of the conference to address those narratives as not a true reflection of the situation in the country.

A statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information and Public Relations

State House, Abuja, quoted Onanuga as saying: “You see, as a Nigerian, I always feel very odd when you read online the kind of things our people put out in the public space.

“They say negative things about this country. This is a great opportunity for us to correct those things of concern to people. For me, I’ve seen the conference as something that will be good for our country, and it should be supported”, he added.

Earlier, Dr. Neliaku informed the Presidential spokesperson that they were in his office to seek his support on the forthcoming WPRF , adding that the conference will showcase Nigeria`s rich cultural heritage.

He said, Nigeria is the first in Africa to get the hosting rights. He added that Mexico, India and Berlin, (Germany) are some of the countries that had hosted the event at different times.

He said the unique feature of the event would be that delegates are expected to sign an accord called ‘The Abuja Declaration.’

The NIPR President also said the event will have the Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, as a keynote speaker and that President Bola Tinubu will also be decorated with a lifetime Award of Excellence in Reforms.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the event Dr. Suleiman Haruna, informed Mr Onanuga that preparations are in top gear, adding that his committee was partnering with media organisations and security agencies for the successful hosting of the event.

Also speaking, another member of the planning committee who is also the Director-General of Strategic Communications to the Nasarawa State Government, Mr Yakubu Lamai, said as part of efforts to gain the confidence of their foreign counterparts, the government of Nasarawa State is building a world class Public Relations University.

Earlier, renowned broadcaster and member of the delegation, Moji Makanjuola, representing the womenfolk said the conference will be gender inclusive where women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be carried along.

Makanjoula therefore solicited the support of the presidency, saying that Nigeria has to be ready to receive the world.

According to her, “We have to be ready as Nigerians to receive the world, it is a Nigerian thing, it is not for the Ministry.