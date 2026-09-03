IGP Disu, Air Chief Aneke strengthen police, NAF partnership

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to deepening its partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) through joint training, capacity building, intelligence sharing and sustained operational support.

Disu stated this on Wednesday when he received the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, who paid a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two security agencies in tackling evolving security challenges.

The IGP stressed the importance of personnel welfare, effective command and control, as well as coordinated security planning, particularly ahead of major national events and the 2027 general elections.

He also highlighted the need to enhance the protection of critical national infrastructure, improve logistics and response capabilities, and regularly review joint operations to ensure greater effectiveness.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said Aneke commended the longstanding professional relationship between the NPF and NAF and acknowledged the support provided by the NPF Air Wing to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Chief of the Air Staff emphasised the need for sustained collaboration between the two institutions, particularly in joint operations, intelligence sharing and enhanced air support for police operations.

The meeting also focused on aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical deployment, medical evacuation, joint training and improved operational coordination in tackling terrorism, banditry, insurgency and other violent crimes.

The NAF delegation included the Chief of Training, Air Vice Marshal A.Y. Dari; Chief of Operations, Air Vice Marshal P.N. Amadi; Chief of Air Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal N.N. Ananaba; Air Provost Marshal, Air Vice Marshal J.I. Ukeh; Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal A.A. Martins; Director of Operations, Air Vice Marshal A.O. Bamidele; Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore E.A. Ejodame; Principal Air Staff Officer to the CAS, Air Commodore H.I. Eze; and Principal Staff Officer, Coordination to the CAS, Group Captain F.O. Olanrewaju.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with sister security agencies, enhancing inter-agency coordination and building a more integrated security response capable of effectively protecting lives, property and national assets across the country,” the statement added.