FG bans open grazing, launches livestock devt council

File: Cows on Mabuchi Road, Mabuchi District, Abuja, at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Photo: Onochie Anibeze

By Umar Yusuf, YOLA

The Federal Government has banned open grazing by cattle rearers as part of efforts to curb the persistent farmers-herders conflicts across the country.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Mukhtar Maiha, during the inauguration of the 1st National Council on Livestock Development in Yola, Adamawa State.

The minister lamented that the ongoing farmers-herders clashes have resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of thousands of Nigerians.

“Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardships, including the killing of innocent farmers and herders, as a result of open grazing. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this problem,” Maiha said.

He emphasized that open grazing is now considered a capital offense, urging cattle rearers to embrace ranching as a safer and more profitable method. “Ranching will not only prevent conflicts but also improve the quality and weight of cattle for better business,” the minister added.

Highlighting the economic potential of the sector, Maiha said the ministry is positioning livestock development as the country’s second-largest revenue earner after oil and gas. “We project the ministry to generate $74 billion in the next five years. So far, over $14 billion has been realized through the ongoing livestock initiatives,” he stated.

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaleptawa Farauta, who declared the council open, described the state as a hub for livestock production, adding that hosting the first National Council on Livestock Development in Adamawa was appropriate.

The newly inaugurated National Council on Livestock Development comprises all directors of livestock from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is tasked with overseeing the implementation of policies to modernize and expand Nigeria’s livestock sector.