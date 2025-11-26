I’m not leaving APC – Gov Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Ala of Benue state has dismissed as “fabricated, malicious and laughable” a circulating report alleging that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a purported secret meeting with former PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in Makurdi.

In a statement issued Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the Governor insisted that the story was “a wicked, mischievous and vicious smear campaign” aimed at distracting him and misleading the Presidency.

“This narrative is laughable, and it is nothing but a wicked, mischievous, and vicious smear campaign orchestrated to distract the Governor from his focused governance and to deceive the Presidency for selfish political gains,” part of the statement read.

He clarified that, since assuming office, Governor Alia had paid visits to several leaders and elder statesmen across political and religious lines, actions he described as normal and consistent with the Governor’s inclusive leadership approach.

“A Governor with a liberal vision for development, like Alia, should embrace all. He reserves the right to visit any elder statesman, especially leaders of Sen. Ayu’s calibre.

“As far as Governor Alia is concerned, such visits are normal, respectable, and consistent with his inclusive style,” he said.

The Chief Press Secretary maintained that, contrary to the rumour, Governor Alia had been consolidating the APC by courting prominent figures and guiding them into the ruling party. He listed 3rd Republic Senator, Prof. David Iornem, Elder David Amo, and Amb. Terhemen Tarzoor is among those recently drawn into the APC through the Governor’s outreach.

According to him, APC structures across the state had been strengthened under Alia’s guidance, with opposition blocs collapsing into the party on a daily basis.

“Defection ceremonies are taking place in virtually all local government areas, with influential figures abandoning their former platforms to join the ruling party in unprecedented numbers. “This is the true political reality in Benue, not the fiction being circulated by mischief makers.”

He emphasised that Governor Alia remains committed to building a united and dominant APC in Benue State ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

“The Governor is prepared to engage even the fiercest political opponents and bring them into the party as part of a broader strategy for 2027 consolidation, both for his administration and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

He urged the public to ignore the circulating story, describing it as a deliberate attempt to sow confusion and undermine the APC’s growing strength under Governor Alia’s leadership.

“The public is advised to disregard the concocted story in circulation. It is a deliberate distraction,” he added.

Vanguard News