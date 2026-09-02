Full list of free agents after 2026 transfer deadline day

Pogba (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The 2026 summer transfer window may have closed, but a number of high-profile footballers remain without clubs and can still be signed as free agents.

Here is the full list of notable free agents after the transfer deadline, according to the BBC:

Paul Pogba, 33 — Last club: Monaco

Paul Pogba remains without a club after Monaco ended his contract last month, bringing his short spell with the French club to an early conclusion.

The former Manchester United midfielder joined Monaco last summer following the end of his 18-month doping ban in March 2025. However, his return to regular football has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just six appearances for the club.

His Monaco contract had another year to run before it was terminated.

Karim Benzema, 38 — Last club: Al-Hilal

Karim Benzema is also available on a free transfer after his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal was terminated on 31 August.

The French striker moved to Saudi Arabia after leaving Real Madrid in 2023, initially spending three years with Al-Ittihad before joining Al-Hilal.

Despite making three appearances for Al-Hilal this season, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner is now without a club. The arrival of Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli has perhaps contributed to the situation at Al-Hilal.

Riyad Mahrez, 35 — Last club: Al Ahli

Five-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez is another prominent name on the free-agent list after Al Ahli terminated his contract.

The Algeria winger moved to the Saudi club from Manchester City in 2023 and went on to score 37 goals in 122 appearances across all competitions.

Mahrez could, however, remain in Saudi Arabia, with reports indicating that he is close to joining Al-Shabab.

Raheem Sterling, 31 — Last club: Feyenoord

Raheem Sterling is searching for another club after Feyenoord released him following a brief spell in the Netherlands.

The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea winger spent only three months with Feyenoord and made eight appearances before his departure.

Sterling is also due in court next month over dangerous-driving charges following a crash in May in which his car hit motorway barriers.

Sources told BBC Sport that the England international has experienced “an extremely tough couple of years”.

Philippe Coutinho, 34 — Last club: Vasco da Gama

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is without a club after leaving boyhood side Vasco da Gama in February.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder explained his decision at the time by saying he was “tired mentally”.

Coutinho has not formally announced his retirement and has previously been linked with a possible move to Major League Soccer.

Jadon Sancho, 26 — Last club: Manchester United

Jadon Sancho is another major name still searching for a club following a difficult period since his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021.

The England winger has spent the past two-and-a-half years away from Old Trafford on loan, with Aston Villa his most recent temporary destination after an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea.

Sancho made only 30 Premier League appearances for United and has reportedly attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund over a potential return to the German club.

Dani Carvajal, 34 — Last club: Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal became a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired in June.

The experienced Spanish right-back spent 13 years with the Spanish giants and made 451 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the most highly regarded players in his position.

Carvajal has not been linked with a new club so far. During the summer, he has reportedly trained at facilities belonging to the Spanish Football Federation alongside fellow free agent and compatriot Joselu.

Jamie Vardy, 39 — Last club: Cremonese

Jamie Vardy is looking for another club following his departure from Cremonese.

The veteran striker left Leicester City last year after 13 years with the club and spent the subsequent season with Cremonese. However, the Italian club’s relegation to Serie B resulted in his departure.

Vardy has subsequently been linked with a return to the English Football League, with Wrexham, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham reportedly showing interest.

David Alaba, 34 — Last club: Real Madrid

Austria international David Alaba is available after leaving Real Madrid in May following five seasons with the Spanish club.

The former Bayern Munich defender was linked with a number of clubs during the summer, with Manchester United at one point the bookmakers’ favourite to secure his signature.

Alaba has enjoyed an illustrious career, winning 12 league titles and four Champions League trophies. Despite the speculation surrounding his next destination, he remains without a club.

Sergio Ramos, 40 — Last club: Monterrey

Sergio Ramos is the oldest player among the prominent names on the list.

The legendary Spain defender has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Monterrey in December 2025.

Ramos, despite turning 40, has not announced his retirement. Some reports have suggested that the veteran defender still considers himself capable of playing at a high level.

Earlier this year, Ramos also led a consortium that attempted to acquire a controlling stake in his former club Sevilla. The attempt, however, was unsuccessful.

Other notable free agents

Several other experienced players also remain available following the closure of the summer transfer window.

They include Jordan Ayew, 34, who last played for Leicester City; Dele Alli, 30, formerly of Como; and Joselu, 36, whose last club was Al-Gharafa.

Also on the list are Anthony Martial, 30 (Monterrey), Conor Coady, 33 (Wrexham), Wilfried Zaha, 33 (Galatasaray), and James Rodriguez, 35 (Minnesota United).

The list further includes Tyrell Malacia, 27 (Manchester United), Oleksandr Zinchenko, 29 (Ajax), Solly March, 32 (Brighton and Hove Albion), Georginio Wijnaldum, 35 (Al-Ettifaq) and Yves Bissouma, 30 (Tottenham Hotspur).

With the transfer window closed, these players can still attract interest from clubs looking to strengthen their squads without paying a transfer fee.