Ebonyi council chairmen who fail to deliver APC victory in 2027’ll be removed – Nwifuru

Gov Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has warned that any local government area chairman who fails to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections will be removed from office.

Nwifuru issued the warning on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while inaugurating the newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the state’s 13 local government areas.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governor said the council chairpersons would be held responsible for the APC’s performance in their respective local governments.

“Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office and replaced with a councillor. I want this information to be on the headlines of newspapers because, as politicians, we would not speak in secret,” Nwifuru said.

He further warned that the chairpersons could lose their positions if they failed to mobilise effectively for the ruling party.

“The chairmen know we would win in the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they would be removed.”

Nwifuru urged the newly inaugurated officials to prevent opposition parties from gaining a foothold in their respective areas, stressing that “charity begins at home”.

The governor also directed the council chairpersons to work towards delivering a 100 percent vote for the APC in the 2027 elections.

He cautioned them against allowing rivalry with their deputies to affect the administration of their councils.

Addressing the vice-chairpersons, Nwifuru advised them to support their principals and remain ready to assume responsibility whenever the substantive chairpersons were unable to perform their duties.

He described their positions as “spare tyres inside the car boot,” while urging them to maintain a close working relationship with the chairpersons.

“You should always be available to the chairmen and ask them about your council’s daily activities. Do not listen to gossip and ill advice from your friends against your chairmen because that will destroy your relationship with them,” Nwifuru said.

The governor also cited the career progression of his deputy as an example of how effective performance at the local government level could open the door to higher political office.

Nwifuru said his deputy had previously served as a council chairperson, adding that her performance had helped establish her credentials for the position of deputy governor.

“She performed in ways people saw her and believed she could do the work of a deputy governor. My deputy is doing the work perfectly and presently enjoying the position,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated chairpersons, Timothy Nwachi, chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, expressed appreciation to the governor and other party stakeholders for the opportunity to serve.

“We pledge to justify the confidence reposed in us and especially ensure that APC records a landslide in 2027,” Nwachi said.

Among the newly inaugurated council chairpersons are Osborne Umahi, son of Minister of Works David Umahi, and Chidi Nwode, brother of Nwifuru’s wife.