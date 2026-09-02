Miyetti Allah appeals to Tinubu over continued detention of leader

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Sociocultural Association, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the continued detention of its leader, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo.

Alhaji Idris Gidado-Bebeji, North Central Chairman of the association, made the appeal during a press conference on Wednesday in Karu, Nasarawa State.

The association also appealed to the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and relevant security agencies to intervene in the matter.

Gidado-Bebeji said that Bodejo’s continued detention had generated concern among his family, associates, supporters and members of the wider pastoralist community.

According to him, Bodejo is a prominent leader and advocate of the Fulani pastoralist community who has contributed to peaceful coexistence, national unity and the welfare of pastoralist communities.

He said, however, that the association recognised the constitutional responsibilities of security and law-enforcement agencies and was not seeking to obstruct or compromise any lawful investigation.

“Our appeal is simply that the matter be handled fairly, expeditiously and strictly in accordance with the Constitution and all applicable laws,” he said.

The association alleged that Bodejo was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Jalingo, Taraba, on the day he officially declared his intention to contest for the Taraba Central Senatorial District seat.

They further alleged that he was subsequently handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he spent almost four months in detention.

According to Gidado-Bebeji, Bodejo was released after reportedly fulfilling the conditions for his release from EFCC custody but was allegedly rearrested by DSS operatives on Aug. 28, 2026.

He acknowledged that the relevant security agencies might possess information not available to the association but urged that the circumstances and legal basis for Bodejo’s continued detention be reviewed at the highest appropriate level.

“If there is a lawful basis for any further investigation or prosecution, due process should be strictly followed.

“If his continued detention is no longer legally necessary, we earnestly appeal for his release to his family without further delay,” he said.

Gidado-Bebeji also described Bodejo as a supporter and member of the APC who supported the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

He commended the Tinubu administration for its efforts to promote the development and inclusion of pastoralist communities, particularly through the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

The association appealed to the President, NSA, Attorney-General of the Federation, APC leadership, DSS and the international community, including Amnesty International, to ensure that the matter was resolved fairly, peacefully and in accordance with the law.

Gidado-Bebeji stressed that the association was not asking for Bodejo or any other citizen to be placed above the law, but that his constitutional rights, dignity and personal liberty should be respected.

He urged members of the association and the wider Fulani pastoralist community to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while pursuing dialogue, constitutional processes and engagement with relevant government institutions.

“This is an appeal for justice, fairness and due process; not an accusation or a challenge to constituted authority,” the statement said. (NAN)