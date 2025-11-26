Egungun festival: Lagos Police arrests 12 over circulated notice on movement restrictions

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has stopped plans for an unapproved Egungun festival in Oregun and arrested twelve suspects linked to posters and social media publications warning residents against free movement in the area.

According to a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, the suspects, alleged to be acting under the name “Oje Parapo of Oregun”, were apprehended after circulating handbills that restricted people’s freedom of movement, expression, and human dignity, actions the police say were capable of inciting fear and disturbing public order.

Following the development on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the immediate suspension of the festival earlier scheduled for November 27 and 28. He said the event posed a threat to public safety and could lead to a breach of the peace.

According to the Command, the publications had already generated tension among residents, prompting swift intervention. “No group should take the law into their hands or restrict the movement of any Lagosian at any time,” the police warned, stressing that the fundamental rights of Lagosians would be fully protected.

The Command said its assessment showed that the planned festival had created widespread apprehension across Oregon and surrounding areas, necessitating a decisive halt to forestall a breakdown of law and order. It vowed that no cultural event or gathering that could heighten tension or endanger lives would be allowed to be held in the state.

A similar incident was recorded on November 23 in Mafoluku, Oshodi, where handbills announcing movement restrictions were circulated. Police operatives from Makinde Division moved in promptly, arresting twelve suspects who are now under investigation and will be prosecuted upon completion of enquiries.

Reaffirming the suspension, CP Jimoh directed the Oje Parapo group to desist from any attempt to proceed with the festival, saying security for such an event could not be guaranteed. He noted that the fear already created among residents was unacceptable and warned that anyone attempting to undermine public peace would face the full weight of the law.

The Command urged Lagos residents to continue their lawful activities without fear, assuring them of sustained protection of life and property.