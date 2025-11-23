Despite insecurity challenges, peace will return to Nigeria — Onyejeocha

Minister of Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

By Henry Obetta

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has expressed optimism that peace will return to Nigeria despite ongoing insecurity challenges.

In a message on her birthday, Onyejeocha conveyed solidarity with Nigerians navigating current uncertainties. She explained that, in lieu of hosting lavish celebrations, she chose to visit orphanages to share in compassionate service.

The Minister visited the City of Refuge Orphanage Home in Durumi and Destined Children’s Orphanage at Kado Estate, Abuja, donating food items and welfare materials to vulnerable children.

Speaking on the nation’s challenges, Onyejeocha acknowledged attempts to undermine collective unity and progress, while issuing a strong call for resilience and hope.

She said: “As I mark another year today, my heart is with every Nigerian facing the uncertainty and pain that these challenging times bring. While we are confronted by despair and deliberate sabotage of our collective will for unity and progress, we must choose hope over despair, unity over designed fragmentation of our people. Nigeria has weathered horrendous storms in times past; we will together do it again and emerge victorious as one nation under God. Peace will indeed return to our land.”

During her visits to both orphanages, Onyejeocha spent time with the children, distributing food items and welfare materials while offering words of encouragement.

Her message comes as Nigeria continues efforts to address security challenges across the country. She urged citizens to retain hope in the sincerity and capacity of the Tinubu administration to tackle these issues and emphasized that the government remains committed to the safety and protection of all Nigerians.