Defection: Ijaw federal, state lawmakers, hail Diri

Gov Diri

—Commend Tompolo’s support for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Federal and state lawmakers of Ijaw extraction across the Niger Delta, have thrown their weight behind the defection of Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, drawn from Ondo and Delta states, in a show of solidarity, were led to the Samson Siasia sports complex by a three-term member of the House of Representatives representing Burutu federal constituency, Hon Julius Gbabojor Pondi, PhD and the speaker of the Delta State Assembly, Dennis Emomotimi Guwor.

A broad spectrum of Ijaw political leadership within the APC were also led to the ceremony by former deputy speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Hon Funkekeme Solomon and the APC State deputy chairman from Ondo state, Hon Agabra Atili

Speaking at the event, Pondi reaffirmed the commitment of the entire Ijaw nation to the decision of the Bayelsa governor to dump the PDP.

“This move is not just a personal decision by the governor; this is a symbolic life that underscores the unwavering support the entire Ijaw Nation has for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

“In essence, Governor Diri’s defection is the decision he took on behalf of our people; he is not acting alone and we salute his courage in taking the decision at the most strategic time and that is why you’re seeing us in our numbers both from the National Assembly as well as all Ijaw lawmakers from Delta state.

“In the next few weeks, Nigerians will see and hear from us in our resolve to mobilize support for the party and president because we are peculiar people whose decisions must align with national to promote growth and development.

Also speaking , another Ijaw federal lawmaker and member representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency of Ondo state, Hon Donald Ojogo expressed joy that the governor affirmed the commitment and support demonstrated by Chief Government Ekpomupolo, alias Tompolo.

“We are home and dry because the circle is now complete for us to run with. I personally cannot recall when our leader, Tompolo openly endorsed anyone for political office.

“So when he did for President Tinubu, we were so convinced that the entire Ijaw Nation was getting more and more integrated to the centre politically. With the defection of our governor general, Douye Diri today, we are already berthing on the shores of prosperity.

” We are happy and proud that these two great men are leading Ijaw Nation in the right direction ahead of 2027,” Ojogo told journalists.

Governor Diri, alongside his entire State Executive Council, majority members of the State Assembly as well as all council chairmen on Monday dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even as they pitched tent with the ruling party.

They were received in a colorful event in Yenagoa the State capital by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), senate president Godswill Akpabio as well as not less than ten governors elected on the party’s platform.