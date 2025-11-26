Bullets drop from passenger bus, spark panic at ABU Zaria

Tension broke out on Tuesday at the main entrance of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, after multiple rounds of ammunition reportedly tumbled out of a speeding passenger bus along the Zaria–Katsina road.

A video posted on X by Zagazola Makama, a counter-terrorism platform, showed the incident unfolding directly in front of the university gate, sparking confusion among students, passersby and motorists.

According to the publication, an eyewitness identified as Musa said the bullets fell from a commercial bus heading towards Katsina. “We suddenly saw the bullets drop from the bus as it sped past the gate. Before people could understand what happened, the vehicle had already disappeared,” he said.

Musa explained that some onlookers immediately gathered the scattered ammunition and notified security personnel positioned nearby.

Another student, who declined to give their name, described the moment as “strange and frightening,” adding that many feared the items might be part of “supplies meant for bandits” operating in parts of Kaduna and Katsina.

Makama reported that security agents later moved to the location and retrieved the ammunition.