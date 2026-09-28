Super Eagles land in Bissau ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier

Photo: NAN

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Bissau ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles departed Nigeria on Sunday for Bissau ahead of their second Group L qualifying fixture.

The contingent departed from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, after the team defeated Madagascar 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

Promise Efoghe, Super Eagles Media Officer, told NAN that the team held a final training session in Uyo before departing for Guinea-Bissau.

“The Super Eagles had a final training session earlier on Sunday morning in Uyo before coach Eric Chelle and his players departed for Guinea-Bissau at about 5 p.m.

“The team went on board a chartered ValueJet flight,” Efoghe said.

He said the team arrived at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, Bissau, at about 8:40 p.m. ahead of Tuesday’s AFCON qualifier.

The Super Eagles will face Guinea-Bissau, who defeated Tanzania 2-0 in their opening Group L fixture, to move ahead of Nigeria on goal difference.

Nigeria will face the Djurtus, ranked 132nd in the world and 38th in Africa, at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Tuesday.

Guinea-Bissau have faced Nigeria four times, winning once—in 2023 during the AFCON qualifiers, when they secured a 1-0 victory at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Only the group winner will secure an AFCON 2027 qualification ticket, with Tanzania already qualified as one of the co-hosts.

Nigeria therefore face a crucial encounter against Guinea-Bissau, with both sides seeking to strengthen their position in Group L.(NAN))