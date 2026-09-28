I understand Lagos thoroughly – Hamzat

Hamzat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos State in 2027, Dr Kadri Hamzat, says he is the best candidate.

Hamzat, the current Deputy Governor of Lagos, said this was because of his understanding of the history and politics of the state.

He spoke on Sunday at the 70th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service of Cherubim and Seraphim Society, Olorunsogo Parish, Ese-Ofin, Lagos.

According to him, anyone who does not understand the history and politics of a state would find it difficult to govern effectively.

“I know the people that have ruled this state before and if I have any problems on land issues, I know where to go.

“Though nobody is perfect, I understand Lagos thoroughly,” he said.

Hamzat urged Lagos residents to beware of politicians who make attractive promises during election campaigns.

“Now we have come to campaign period, different politicians will come to you to canvass for votes, promising heaven and earth.

“We in APC will not lie because we know the situation of things in the state.

“Lagos is more important than being used for jokes. Today, Nigeria is collecting over 33 per cent GDP from Lagos.

“So, the state cannot be taken for granted. We cannot just allow any inexperienced person to rule the state,” he said.

The Deputy Governor said his experience in government had prepared him to lead the state.

“I was working in New York in 2005 when President Bola Tinubu, then Governor of Lagos, visited the city.

“He saw me while I was presenting a paper and invited me back home to join his government.

“Since then, I have worked as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Commissioner for Works and currently as Deputy Governor of the state.

“I understand the history and politics of Lagos,” he said.

Hamzat also urged Nigerians to continue praying for the country, saying God had a purpose for creating them in Nigeria.

Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State Governor, said she was delighted to celebrate the 70th Harvest Anniversary with church members.

“I haven’t been here for over four years, but thank God I am here today to celebrate with you.

“We are grateful to God for giving us someone like the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who came from here,” she said.

Rev. Esther Ajayi, Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders.

She prayed for God’s mercy, saying it was through His mercy that people could excel in life.

In his remarks, Ojelabi, Lagos State APC Chairman and senior apostle of the church, said the anniversary was organised to give back to society.

According to him, the celebration was divided into three parts, beginning with a Night of Praise on Friday.

“To cap it up, we realised we are in a rural area and needed to encourage our people through medical check-ups.

“So, that brought the idea of medical outreach on Saturday, and I’m so glad many people turned up for the programme. Today is the grand finale,” he said.

Ojelabi urged Nigerians to draw closer to God and have faith in Him.

He also urged religious leaders to imbibe Christian values in their activities, saying people were watching them.

Traditional rulers, APC chieftains, Lagos State commissioners, local government chairmen and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly attended the anniversary.

(NAN)