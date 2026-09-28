NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, moderate rains across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast cloudy skies, thunderstorms and moderate rains across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday.

In its weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, the agency predicted patches of clouds over the northern region throughout Monday morning.

It forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains across most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet said cloudy conditions would prevail over the North-Central region on Monday morning, with isolated thunderstorms and moderate rains expected later.

It listed the affected areas as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Plateau states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the entire North-Central region in the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over most parts of FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Plateau States later in the day,” the agency said.

For the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy skies with chances of light rains over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

It added that intermittent moderate rains were expected over most parts of the region later on Monday.

For Tuesday, the agency forecast patches of clouds over the northern region, with morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa.

It envisaged thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet also predicted cloudy conditions over the North-Central region, with prospects of morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains across the entire region later in the day.

For the South, NiMet anticipated cloudy conditions and light rains over parts of Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

“By the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Ogun and Ondo states.

“Others are Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states,” it said.

On Wednesday, NiMet predicted patches of clouds over the northern region, with morning thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe.

It forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the North-Central region, with prospects of thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Nasarawa and Plateau.

“By the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region,” it said.

For the southern region, NiMet anticipated cloudy conditions with chances of intermittent light rains over parts of the South-East and coastal areas.

“By the afternoon and evening hours, intermittent moderate rains are expected over the entire region,” the agency said.

NiMet warned that strong winds might precede thunderstorms in affected areas.

It advised residents to fasten loose objects and take precautions against possible damage from strong winds.

The agency advised the public to avoid driving under heavy rain and disconnect electrical appliances from sockets during thunderstorms.

It urged residents to stay away from tall trees to avoid injuries from falling branches or broken trees.

NiMet advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation for effective operational planning.

It also urged residents to remain informed through regular weather updates from the agency. (NAN)