Shettima returns to Nigeria after UNGA81

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Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York, United States.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nkwocha recalled that Shettima had departed Abuja on Sept. 20 with the mandate of President Tinubu to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual global event.

He said during the visit, VP delivered Tinubu’s National Statement at the UNGA’s General Debate, where Nigeria renewed its call for reform of the UN Security Council.

The presidential aide also said that Nigeria demanded permanent African representation, fairer global financing, stronger climate support and deeper multilateral cooperation.

Nkwocha said that Shettima participated in the Third High-Level Roundtable of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, where Tinubu urged African countries to move beyond raw mineral exports towards processing, manufacturing and value addition.

Similarly, he said at the high-level education financing event co-hosted by Nigeria and Italy, Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to education as a critical investment in productivity, human capital and national prosperity.

Nkwocha ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌⁠‍‍‍‍‌​⁠‌​added that while supporting the Global Partnership for Education’s $5 billion financing campaign,the vice president also met with Nigerians in the Diaspora, where he stressed the importance of their investment, expertise and networks to national development.

” Other major engagements included meetings with the new leadership of the ECOWAS Commission, as well as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.”

Nkwocha noted that across the meetings, Shettima advanced Nigeria’s positions on development financing, regional integration, economic cooperation, technology, peace and security.

“He also reaffirmed President Tinubu’s call for a more representative and equitable global order.”

(NAN)