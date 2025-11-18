Nigeria’s foreign reserve rises to $46bn

Cardoso

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The nation’s foreign reserve has risen to over $46 billion, according to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso.

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Mr Cardoso disclosed this at the opening of the Monetary Policy Department’s 20th anniversary colloquium in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

He said it was the first time the country reached such a level since 2018 and that it could cover over 10 months of imports.

Details later…

Vanguard News