Bauchi federal poly suspends academic activities over insecurity

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has put all academic operations on hold after the Bauchi State Government ordered the closure of schools amid escalating security challenges.

In an internal memo issued on Monday, Deputy Registrar (Academics), Safiyo Yila, who signed on behalf of the institution’s registrar, confirmed the immediate suspension of activities.

The notice, addressed to staff and students, explained that the state’s decision to shut down all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions prompted the polytechnic to follow suit.

“Sequel to the public announcement by the Bauchi State Government, which directed the closure of all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions within the state due to security concerns, I am directed to inform you that all academic activities have been suspended with immediate effect,” the memo read.

Yila added that the resumption date would be announced later and communicated widely within the institution.

Heads of departments were also instructed to ensure strict adherence to the directive to protect the safety of both students and staff.

Bauchi State Government had recently announced the temporary shutdown of all schools over persistent security threats across the region.